Patrick Surtain II, Jerry Jeudy both suffer injuries in Week 2

The Broncos lost wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to a rib injury in Week 2 that the team initially said was an injured right shoulder.

It's the second straight September that Jeudy has gotten hurt; he missed two months last season after spraining an ankle in the opener.

The Broncos also lost star cornerback Patrick Surtain II to a shoulder injury and he was replaced by rookie Damarri Mathis, who had five tackles and broke up a pass.