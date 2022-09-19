Patrick Surtain II, Jerry Jeudy both suffer injuries in Week 2
The Broncos lost wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to a rib injury in Week 2 that the team initially said was an injured right shoulder.
It's the second straight September that Jeudy has gotten hurt; he missed two months last season after spraining an ankle in the opener.
The Broncos also lost star cornerback Patrick Surtain II to a shoulder injury and he was replaced by rookie Damarri Mathis, who had five tackles and broke up a pass.
