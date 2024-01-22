Former Colorado Avalanche star Patrick Roy returns to NHL coaching, hired by Islanders

Patrick Roy, who went 130-92-24 in three seasons coaching the Colorado Avalanche from 2013-16, was hired over the weekend by the New York Islanders.

Head coach Patrick Roy of the New York Islanders handles bench duties in his first game with the team against the Dallas Stars at UBS Arena on January 21, 2024 in Elmont, New York. BRUCE BENNETT / Getty Images

President of hockey operations and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced the move Saturday following the firing of Lane Lambert.

The Hall of Fame goalie won four Stanley Cups -- two as a player for the Colorado Avalanche -- and he then coached the Avs for three seasons from 2013-16 before abruptly resigning a month before training camp. The 58-year-old has spent the past five seasons coaching and serving as GM for the junior Quebec Remparts.

"The Isles need a spark if they are going to make a serious playoff push, and clearly Lamoriello believes Roy is the right person to do just that," wrote Austin Nivison of CBS Sports.

Roy won the Jack Adams Trophy as NHL coach of the year in 2014 but after some time he and the Avs front office reportedly had some struggles.

Roy, when he worked for Colorado, said he was "a bit of a dreamer" as far as wanting to have a say in personnel decisions. Not so much in his new gig, with Lamoriello in charge of those.

"I have zero interest in management," Roy said.