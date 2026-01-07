Colorado teacher accused of child sex crimes was focus of investigation in neighboring school district before being hired

In August 2024, Patricio Illanes was hired by the Jefferson County School District and began working immediately as an English teacher at Arvada High School in the Colorado district. One of his students was the daughter of Victoria Hunter.

"I just asked her, was there anything weird that you noticed with him? Anything concerning?" Hunter said.

The answer, she says, was no for her daughter. But those questions became necessary after she learned Illanes was arrested and accused of sexual exploitation of a child.

Patricio Illanes Boulder County

The investigation began with a cyber tip that alerted Boulder County Sheriff's Office Detective Sophie Berman to concerning online behavior -- and a checkered past.

"From talking to a lot of these parents and kids, the kids knew -- they had an inkling -- and maybe they just weren't heard. I'm hoping this time they feel heard and more come forward," Berman said.

According to arrest paperwork, Illanes previously worked in St. Vrain Valley Schools at Erie Middle School and was investigated by police and school staff in 2023 after several students reported inappropriate behavior. According to the court document, students said they were videotaped alone in a classroom with Illanes, with allegations of removing clothing and rubbing their backs.

He was never formally charged with a crime, but the school district found he violated board policies and social media guidelines. Their recommendation: "That we do not return Mr. Illanes to EMS or any SVSD school."

Illanes was allowed to resign from St. Vrain Valley Schools in the winter of 2023. Months later, he was hired in Jefferson County.

"It raises a lot of concerns," Hunter said. "What are they doing as far as background checks before hiring teachers? If St. Vrain knew this was the situation, why was his license not flagged or reported to the Colorado Department of Education?"

The arrest documents go on to say St. Vrain Valley Schools officials told investigators that Jeffco Public Schools never asked about an investigation -- and even if they had, legal restrictions would have prevented them from sharing information about the investigation.

Jeffco Public Schools told investigators that had they known, they would not have hired Illanes.

St. Vrain Valley Schools released a statement about the case: "Our department of human resources and the principal of Erie Middle School have no record of a reference or information request from Jeffco Public Schools regarding Mr. Illanes prior to October 2025. When we received a request from Jeffco in October 2025, we provided all information we were permitted to disclose under law."