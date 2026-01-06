Boulder County Sheriff's Office arrests former teacher suspected of sexual exploitation of a child

Authorities believe there may be additional victims of a former teacher recently arrested by the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Former Arvada High School English teacher Patricio Alejandro Illanes is facing numerous charges in connection with an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children. The BCSO says the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab began investigating in September 2025 after receiving three tips that a Meta, Inc. account was creating and selling sexually explicit content.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

Investigators determined the account belonged to Illanes and searched his personal cell phone. They say that multiple sexually explicit videos featuring juveniles were discovered on the device and had been shared on various encrypted messaging applications and subscription-based pornography sites.

Authorities say Illanes photographed and filmed juveniles he asked to "perform a script" while pretending to be hypnotized and standing in front of a green screen. The sheriff's office said Illanes then edited those videos for sexual gratification. After being contacted by investigators, the platforms have removed the videos and deactivated the accounts that posted them.

Multiple victims have been identified so far, including four people out of state who told investigators they were minors at the time of their role-play sessions. The four people reported that Illanes instructed them to remove articles of clothing and perform sexually explicit acts. Investigators also found other photographs depicting clothed students in a school setting pretending to be hypnotized.

BCSO said they notified the school of the investigation, who quickly placed him on administrative leave on Oct. 14. Illanes was fired on Dec. 18. Deputies arrested him on Monday.

Illanes is facing 10 counts each of sexual exploitation of a child - creating material, publishing/selling/distributing material, possession with intent to distribute, and producing a performance, as well as 10 counts of unlawful practice of occupation or profession.

Arvada High School officials confirmed that Illanes worked as an English teacher at the school from August 2024 to October 2025, and that he also served as a club sponsor and game worker for the school's central athletics department. School officials encouraged anyone who may have been victimized to contact the Arvada Police Tip Line immediately at (303) 980-7300.

"We encourage you to take the opportunity tonight to speak to your child about boundaries and what boundary violations look and feel like. It is important that children understand that adults should never ask them to keep a secret. Let them know that you will always listen to them, believe them and support them. Learn more about how to approach these types of conversations," said Principal Caroline Frazee and Community Superintendent Celeste Schultze in a release. "As parents and educators, we take the privilege and responsibility of providing a safe and welcoming learning environment for our staff, students and families very seriously. We will continue to work in partnership with BCSO and Arvada Police to support the investigation."

The school said that members of Jeffco's crisis response team will be available when staff and students return from winter break and encouraged anyone needing mental health support to contact Jeffco's FRST team at (303) 982-3778 or FRST@feffco.k12.co.us.

BCSO said Illanes has worked at several other programs and schools that gave him access to children, including:

2010-2015 City of Longmont Children and Youth Services

2013-2025 TGTHR (formerly Attention Homes) in Boulder and Longmont

2013-2017 New Meridian Alternative High School (formerly Olde Columbine) in Longmont

2015-2021 Longmont Library - Children and Teens Section

2017-2019 Centaurus High School in Lafayette

2019-2020 Mapleton School District in Denver

2019-2023 Erie Middle School

2019-2023 Erie High School

2024-2025 Arvada Senior High School

Investigators are seeking additional information from former students and coworkers who may have details related to his case. Anyone with a child who may have been victimized by Illanes is encouraged to call: