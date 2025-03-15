Internationally renowned Parsons Dance to perform at Denver Lone Tree Arts Center

The international touring modern dance company Parsons Dance is in the Denver Metro Area for a one-night-only performance at the Lone Tree Arts Center. For one Parsons dancer, this weekend's performance is also a homecoming.

Dancers Zoey Anderson and Megan Garcia-Ziminski spoke with CBS Colorado about what audiences can expect from Sunday's performance.

Parsons Dance

"Parsons Dance is a modern contemporary company. We are internationally touring all over the world 42 weeks in a year," said Anderson. She said the New York based company's high energy and athletic performances have connected with audiences across the world.

"David Parsons was the founder of the company alongside Tony Award-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley. This was around 35 years ago, so this company has been standing strong and better than ever for many, many years," shared Anderson.

Megan Garcia-Ziminski (left) and Zoey Anderson (right) CBS

Dancer Megan Garcia-Ziminski is originally form Denver and shared her excitement to bring her dream to audiences back home.

"I actually was born right here in Denver, Colo. My parents still live here, my sister is here, my extended family is here, so when I get to come home for the holidays, this is where I get to be," said Garcia-Ziminski. "It will always hold a special place in my heart because this is where I first started dancing."

Garcia-Ziminski said she began studying dance at only two years old. She said the chance to perform as a professional dancer in Denver is something special.

Growing up, Garcia-Ziminski traveled around for Dance competitions often. She decided to pursue her passion and get a degree in dance from the University of Arizona.

"And then, just a month after graduating college I actually booked a job as a Radio City Rockette in the Christmas Spectacular. So, that's what initially brought me to the Big Apple," said Garcia-Ziminski.

"And then, just a short time after my very first season as a Rockette, I ended up getting connected with Parsons Dance, actually through virtual dance classes during the pandemic. And one thing led to another, and I'm so fortunate," she shared.

Garcia-Ziminski has been with Parsons Dance for four seasons now and is looking forward to the future.

"Here I am, getting to live my dream with my dream company, performing all over the world as a company dancer and the new rehearsal director of the company."

You can catch the Parson Dance performance at the Lone Tree Arts Center on Sunday, March 16 at 7 p.m.