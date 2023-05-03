Watch CBS News
Parker police issue warning about bear seen near Gold Rush Elementary School

Police in Parker issued a warning on Wednesday morning about a bear last seen near Gold Rush Elementary School. The police department posted a picture of the bear on its Facebook page. 

Parker Police Dept.

Residents near the school are urged to remove their trash cans and put them inside, as well as bird feeders or anything else that might attract the bear. 

First published on May 3, 2023 / 10:23 AM

