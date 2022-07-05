Drone show creates zero problems for fire crews on July 4th

A drone show wowed guests at a Fourth of July event in Parker and Castle Pines. While thousands enjoyed a fire-free light show, fire crews were busy controlling the damage of traditional celebrations.

Update: Investigators determined the fire was accidental, caused by improperly discarded fireworks. The fireworks were lit Sunday evening and thrown into a plastic trash can inside the garage. Smoke alarms alerted the residents in time to safely evacuate. pic.twitter.com/NMwEzVDGqS — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 4, 2022

Over the weekend, South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Douglas County caused by fireworks.

Update: Firefighters continue to battle this aggressive wildland fire. No injuries have been reported. Fireworks continue to be fired off in the area despite this dangerous situation. pic.twitter.com/bB1RA8tbp3 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 5, 2022

Monday evening, a third alarm fire threatened homes behind the 3800 block of S. Himalaya Way in Aurora.

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked it. South Metro Fire Rescue reports witnesses saw aerial fireworks over the Spring Creek Park open space just before the fire started.

South Metro Fire Rescue also extinguished a garage fire Sunday evening that was likely caused by improper disposal of fireworks.

SMFR quickly extinguished a fire on S. Teller Court that started on the outside of the house. The fire is likely due to fireworks improperly discarded. Please soak your fireworks in a bucket of water overnight. pic.twitter.com/04xNJM9gbY — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 5, 2022

CBS4 caught up with drone company, Hire UAV Pro, outside the Salisbury Equestrian Park and Sports Complex in Parker. They were preparing a Fourth of July show that would wow thousands of guests without striking a match.

"We can control a space this big, with this much dead debris, that can easily go up at the light of a cigarette or a hot car. It's got to make all these residents feel a lot better knowing that they're not going to have any smoke tonight," said Graham Hill, CEO of Hire UAV Pro.

The bangs and pops in this show were replaced with the buzzing of choreographed drones to music.

"We actually had the community of Parker vote on one of our formations, so they actually got to pick what we're flying near the end of the show," said Hill.

Hill and his team use 150 drones to paint a story in the sky. Images like the American flag and the Statue of Liberty lit up the sky with no threat of lighting up the ground.