CBS4 Morning Reporter Tori Mason was born and raised in central Florida, but loves calling Denver home!

Before joining CBS4 in August 2017, Tori reported, produced and anchored at WIBW-TV in Topeka, Kansas. She has won Kansas Press Club and Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her feature reporting. Tori anchored both morning and evening weekend newscasts, so she's used to the early mornings!

Tori got her start in broadcast journalism at WAFB in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She interned in the sports department throughout college, covering the Saints, Pelicans and her all-time favorite LSU Tigers. Tori graduated with honors from Louisiana State University on a Guaranty Broadcasting scholarship. She never misses a chance to say "GEAUX TIGERS" and defend Les Miles. She's an alumna of Pi Beta Phi sorority and LSU's student media station TigerTV.

In her spare time, you can find Tori exploring Colorado and finally enjoying a life without humidity. She loves sports and is elated to be in a city where she can attend nearly every type of sporting event. If the Tigers are on TV, Tori is in front of one. She considers herself a foodie, but will gladly eat pizza 7 days a week.

Tori loves bringing unique characters to life in her reporting, which is why she chose to tell stories at CBS4. She says Denver is the most beautiful, eclectic and interesting place she's ever been -- and that says a lot, because she's from Florida.

Just The Facts

• Year hired: 2017

• Alma Mater: Louisiana State University - Geaux Tigers!

• Why I am journalist: I get to expose the bad and highlight the good

• Most memorable interview: Parker Monhollon (look her up)

• Dream interview: Marshawn Lynch

• Role model: Oprah

• Dream Job: Oprah's assistant

• Job you would never attempt: Flight attendant

• Star sign: Libra

• Hidden talent: Tap dancing

• Favorite musician: The Weeknd

• Hometown: Orlando

• Favorite food: Pizza Hut Pan Pizza

• Number of siblings: I'm the youngest of 3 (by ten years!)

• Number of pets: I have a Chihuahua named Brown Boy.

• Favorite sports team: LSU Tigers

• Favorite writer: Maya Angelou

• Favorite vacation spot: My parent's house

• What one word best describes CBS4: Genuine

• Least favorite household chore: FOLDING LAUNDRY

• Least favorite noise: Microwave beeping

• Who would play you in a movie? Jurnee Smollet

