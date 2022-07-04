Watch CBS News
Improperly discarded fireworks spark house fire

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to put out a house fire on Sunday night. When fire crews arrived, they found the garage on Kittiwake Street in Highlands Ranch engulfed in flames.

They were able to prevent flames from extending inside the home. Everyone inside the home escaped without injuries as smoke alarms alerted the residents to evacuate. 

Firefighters rescued one cat and treated it with oxygen. 

Investigators determined the fire was an accident and caused by improperly discarded fireworks. The fireworks were lit on Sunday evening and thrown into a plastic trash can inside the garage. 

First published on July 4, 2022 / 10:48 AM

