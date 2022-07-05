Brush fire near homes on Himalaya Way in Aurora caused by illegal fireworks

A brush fire near homes in Aurora was caused by illegal fireworks Monday night, investigators determined.

The good news - This fire is 100% contained.



The bad news - Illegal fireworks use continues to increase.



Fire investigators are on scene working to determine what sparked this fire. We ask the community to please help us by preventing any more fires from happening. pic.twitter.com/YwHYxfFSz7 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 5, 2022

Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue, Aurora Fire Department and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office all responded to the 3800 block of S Himalaya Way, where firefighters battled a brush fire.

On Tuesday morning, Copter4 was above the area of the fire, where the burn scar was visible in the aftermath of the fire.

CBS

According to South Metro Fire, the fire was 100% contained close to 9 p.m. Monday.

There were no injuries or damages to homes reported in this response.

Firefighters encourage the public to help prevent fires like these by avoiding the use of illegal fireworks.