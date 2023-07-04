Improper fireworks disposal destroys two houses in Parker

Two houses on Kimball Street in Parker have been destroyed after fireworks were improperly disposed late Monday night.

South Metro Fire Rescue

Two families have been displaced.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fireworks from spreading to three other houses.

No one was hurt, though one firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor burn injury.

South Metro Fire Rescue

Investigators determined that improper disposal of legal fireworks in a plastic bin outside the garage caused the fire.