Town in southeast Denver metro area launches tool to report unsafe e-motorcycles and dirt bikes

A town in the southeast part of the Denver metro area has a new tool to help improve safety regarding electric motorcycles and dirt bikes.

On Tuesday, the Parker Police Department announced the "E-Bike, Dirt Bike, & E-Motorcycle Safety Reporting" tool. It allows residents to anonymously report locations and details of unlawful or unsafe activity. Police say the tool will help enhance community safety.

Parker Police Department

"We want to be clear about our focus. This is not about kids riding bikes or e-bikes," PPD asserted. "The concern we are addressing is electric motorcycles and dirt bikes operating on streets and trails. Many of these riders are unlicensed, uninsured and operating in ways that put themselves and others at risk. We have also seen damage to trails, parks and private property."

Police said they're also working on educational initiatives to help parents and riders understand the difference between e-bikes and e-motorcycles, and what the safety and legal requirements entail. They added that e-motorcycles are subject to the same rules and requirements as gas-powered motorcycles.

More information is available on the town's Micro Mobility website.