Two families are grieving after a suspected mass drug overdose in Aurora claimed the lives of two young parents and left three others hospitalized.

Balloons filled the sky on Wednesday in memory of Anthony "Amp" Kemp Boyd, one of two people who died at an Aurora apartment Monday morning.

CBS

The 36-year-old was a father who was expecting another baby boy. His loved ones described him as a devoted friend who looked out for others.

"He was a loving man. He loved his kids. He loved everybody," said Myahajzanay, whose sister is expecting Boyd's child.

For Quentin Jackson, who considered Boyd a brother, the memories of their final hours together are difficult to escape.

"It was a fun night until it wasn't," Jackson said. "I close my eyes, and I wake up back in that same moment."

Jackson says he was with the group at a house party before they returned to the Park 16 Apartments on East 16th Avenue in the early hours of Monday morning.

He said everyone appeared to be fine when they returned. They were drinking and listening to music when, suddenly, the people around him began collapsing.

"It was a domino effect. Like, I saw the signs, but I didn't know it," Jackson said.

Jackson said he initially believed his friends and family members had too much alcohol. He helped them lie down, not realizing they may have been experiencing drug overdoses.

Then Boyd grabbed his hand.

"That's all I remember him saying, 'Folks, I'm going down.' And I laid him down, and I didn't know I was laying him down to rest," Jackson said.

Aurora police responded to the apartment complex just before 7:40 a.m. Officers found five adults unresponsive. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were transported to the hospital.

As of Wednesday, all three remained hospitalized in stable condition.

Jackson says pills were involved. Aurora police suspect fentanyl, but lab testing and autopsies will be necessary to determine exactly what the victims consumed.

The other person who died Monday morning was 24-year-old Nay McDonald, a single mother to a 6-year-old girl named Emiliana. Her younger sisters, Yasia and Yamani, say they don't want the circumstances surrounding her death to overshadow the person she was.

"My sister was a hardworking woman. You know, she went to work every day," one of her sisters said. "This was not something that she did all the time."

Her family described McDonald as an example of resilience whose greatest pride and purpose was motherhood.

"Everything she worked toward was to give her little girl a different life, one filled with stability, happiness, love, and opportunities," her sister said.

Here family is planning a balloon release Saturday, just days before what would have been her 25th birthday. An online fundraiser has been established to help cover funeral expenses and provide financial support for her daughter.

"Her life mattered. Her dreams mattered. Her story deserves to be told beyond the tragedy of how we lost her," her family said.

Both families are calling for accountability.

"We cannot bring Nay back, but we deserve answers, and her daughter deserves justice," her sister said. "No other family should have to experience this kind of pain."

Investigators hope interviews with the surviving victims and other witnesses will help determine where the drugs came from and whether more of the deadly supply could still be circulating.