As investigators work to determine what led to a suspected overdose incident that left two people dead and three others hospitalized in Aurora, the Drug Enforcement Administration says the tragedy underscores a larger reality: fentanyl remains the most significant drug threat facing Colorado.

DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge Mark Putnam said the agency does not believe the Aurora deaths necessarily signal a broader trend, but he says the dangers posed by fentanyl continue every day.

DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge Mark Putnam CBS

"People would be outraged if a 737 crashed every day with over 250 deaths, and yet that's happening every single day right now as a result of fentanyl and these synthetic opioids," Putnam said. "Fentanyl is the most significant and important drug of concern for the state of Colorado and certainly for the Denver metro area."

According to the DEA, Colorado continues to serve as a major corridor for fentanyl trafficking, with I-25 and I-70 functioning as key routes for drugs moving through the region.

"Much of it is destined for other markets ... but we know that much of it is staying here as well, and it's impacting the lives and killing people here," Putnam said.

Putnam said agents seized more than 550 kilograms of fentanyl powder and more than 3.8 million fentanyl pills in Colorado during the last calendar year, and those numbers continue to climb. One of the challenges, he added, is the drug's potency.

"It takes two milligrams of fentanyl powder to be a potential lethal dose," he said. "We're talking, in essence, what would be grains of salt. [What] fits on the tip of a pencil is enough to be in a pill or to be in a powder form, and that is potentially enough to kill someone."

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The DEA says that unpredictability makes any drug purchased on the street especially dangerous.

"You're taking your life into your own hands," Putnam said. "You don't know who has touched it, what they have put in it, what they have made it with. Anything that you're buying off the street, you run the risk, and you are playing Russian roulette with your life."

While the Aurora investigation remains ongoing, Putnam said he does not believe the incident points to an immediate threat of additional mass-overdose events.

"I don't think it's a larger issue that we need to be concerned about in terms of it's going to happen again tomorrow or the next day," he said,

Authorities have not yet released details about the substances involved in the Aurora deaths, and investigators continue working to determine exactly what happened.