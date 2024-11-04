Parents' biggest concerns about Colorado schools revealed in new survey

Parents have real concerns about Colorado schools, from how their kids are learning to how to get them to school. A new survey by the group Transform Education Now, and its national affiliate 50Can, provides insights into parents' views on the state of opportunity in our public schools.

John Johnson considers himself an engaged parent.

John Johnson

The father of four wants to know how his kids are doing, telling us, "I'm informed with my kids because of my initiative, day in and day out. I'm always keeping in touch with teachers."

A startling finding in the survey: only 29% of Colorado parents say they are confident in their school's ability to prepare their students for the workforce or college.

Johnson says that should concern every parent. The state has more work to do to ensure its students are prepared for careers.

Johnson said, "You'll be parenting to your 25-year-old or beyond because they weren't successful at the point they got their degree. But do they have the understanding?"

Nicholas Hernandez leads Transform Education Now, and said about the survey finding, "Kids are invested in their own learning but they're just like anybody else. They want to know that it's going to pay dividends. They want to know it's going to be worth their time on the back end." Hernandez suggests that schools that aren't successful in connecting students to opportunities in the 21st-century economy may see higher incidents of absenteeism, a chronic issue for schools in recent years.

"There's still several pieces that are missing. I think that's what parents are relating to," adds Johnson.

Colorado parents are well aware of high-quality schools - and the existence of school choice.

Seventy-five percent say they know they have a say in where their kids can go to school - and yet, "How am I going to get there? Transportation continues to be the number one barrier in families accessing choice," said Hernandez.

"You have to make sure your kids, kids get to school, make sure that you provide all the resources that come along with living outside your normal school boundaries," said Johnson.

And that limits opportunity. Hernandez says it requires thinking differently.

"Does it have to be the 60-person yellow bus that goes from point A to point B? Can we expand Denver's model to say we're going to do a shuttle system," where buses run across neighborhoods and schools, "Could we do that across district lines?" said Hernandez.

The survey also found only 40% of parents are satisfied with their kids' school, but a majority say they would not move them, a sign Hernandez says that families want their kids close to home.

The survey also found that only 35% of parents say they are very satisfied with how their school supports their child's mental health needs.

More than 20,000 parents and guardians took part in the survey nationally, with more than 400 participating in Colorado. To see the full results of the survey, go to: https://www.transformeducationnow.org/ed-opportunity-survey-for-colorado.