Colorado paraglider critically injured in crash west of Boulder

A paraglider was critically injured in a crash on Wednesday afternoon. Boulder Fire Rescue and Rocky Mountain Rescue crews rushed to the scene of the crash just after 2 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene near homes west of Boulder, they found an adult male who suffered injuries to his right side. He was rushed to the hospital and last listed in critical condition.

