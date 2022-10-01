Parachute glider mistaken for parachutist who landed in Hyatt Lake, near Arvada. Glider 'touched down and took off.'
What witnesses and rescue crews thought was a parachutist that landed in a lake turned out to be a parachute glider that skimmed the water and continued flying.
The Arvada Fire Department sent dive teams and other rescue crews to the lake but later learned that the glider kept going and didn't actually land in the water.
No rescue was performed or needed, they said.
