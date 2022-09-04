Pallet fire extinguished near light rail tracks in Denver

Denver Fire Department crews responded to a pallet fire Sunday afternoon which ignited on an industrial property near 9th Avenue and Navajo Street.

Smoke and flames were visible from Interstate 25.

Still image taken from video. credit: Eric Heinz/Twitter

The fire was largely extinguished by 2 p.m.

DFD Lt. J.D. Chism told CBS4 that the cause was not yet determined and fire investigators were still en route to the scene.

#denverfiredepartment are fighting a large pallet fire in the area of 9th and Navajo. No injuries reported, no structures involved. Water is on the fire. Lots of smoke in the area. pic.twitter.com/UacIQHsIYH — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) September 4, 2022

Despite radio traffic indicating delays to nearby light rail trains, RTD spokesperson Pauline Haberman said no official rider alerts were being issued.

RTD has a light rail stop a block from the scene at 10th and Osage.

credit: CBS

No injuries were reported.