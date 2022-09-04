Watch CBS News
Pallet fire extinguished near light rail tracks in Denver

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Fire Department crews responded to a pallet fire Sunday afternoon which ignited on an industrial property near 9th Avenue and Navajo Street. 

Smoke and flames were visible from Interstate 25. 

pallet-fire-pic1-still-from-eric-heinz-video-on-twitter.jpg
Still image taken from video. credit: Eric Heinz/Twitter

The fire was largely extinguished by 2 p.m.

DFD Lt. J.D. Chism told CBS4 that the cause was not yet determined and fire investigators were still en route to the scene.

Despite radio traffic indicating delays to nearby light rail trains, RTD spokesperson Pauline Haberman said no official rider alerts were being issued. 

RTD has a light rail stop a block from the scene at 10th and Osage. 

6th-ave-i-25-fire-frame-2090.png
credit: CBS

No injuries were reported. 

First published on September 4, 2022 / 3:17 PM

