Pallet fire extinguished near light rail tracks in Denver
Denver Fire Department crews responded to a pallet fire Sunday afternoon which ignited on an industrial property near 9th Avenue and Navajo Street.
Smoke and flames were visible from Interstate 25.
The fire was largely extinguished by 2 p.m.
DFD Lt. J.D. Chism told CBS4 that the cause was not yet determined and fire investigators were still en route to the scene.
Despite radio traffic indicating delays to nearby light rail trains, RTD spokesperson Pauline Haberman said no official rider alerts were being issued.
RTD has a light rail stop a block from the scene at 10th and Osage.
No injuries were reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.