Owners of dogs responsible for deadly attack in Golden last month charged
In Golden, two people now face charges after a dog attacked and killed an 89-year-old woman and seriously hurt her grandson.
The attack happened in September.
Police say Kayla Mooney and Victor Bently will face charges of unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog.
They owned two pit bulls responsible for the deadly attack.
The 12-year-old boy survived and is still recovering.
Arrest documents show that Mooney is the 89-year-old victim's granddaughter and the mother of the injured boy.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.