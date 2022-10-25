Owners of dogs responsible for deadly attack in Golden last month charged

Owners of dogs responsible for deadly attack last month charged

In Golden, two people now face charges after a dog attacked and killed an 89-year-old woman and seriously hurt her grandson.

The attack happened in September.

Police say Kayla Mooney and Victor Bently will face charges of unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog.

They owned two pit bulls responsible for the deadly attack.

The 12-year-old boy survived and is still recovering.

Arrest documents show that Mooney is the 89-year-old victim's granddaughter and the mother of the injured boy.