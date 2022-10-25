Watch CBS News
Local News

Owners of dogs responsible for deadly attack in Golden last month charged

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Owners of dogs responsible for deadly attack last month charged
Owners of dogs responsible for deadly attack last month charged 00:26

In Golden, two people now face charges after a dog attacked and killed an 89-year-old woman and seriously hurt her grandson.

The attack happened in September.

Police say Kayla Mooney and Victor Bently will face charges of unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog.

They owned two pit bulls responsible for the deadly attack.

The 12-year-old boy survived and is still recovering.

Arrest documents show that Mooney is the 89-year-old victim's granddaughter and the mother of the injured boy.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 6:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.