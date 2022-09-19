89-year-old woman dies after Golden dog attack that also injured grandson

89-year-old woman dies after Golden dog attack that also injured grandson

89-year-old woman dies after Golden dog attack that also injured grandson

The grandmother who was attacked by two dogs in Golden last week has died.

Golden police were called to a home in a neighborhood near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds when the 89-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were mauled by the two dogs.

They used tasers and less-lethal guns to try to create distance between the woman and the dogs.

The woman's grandson is in the hospital.

One of the dogs was euthanized due to injuries it sustained. The dogs were both pit bulls.