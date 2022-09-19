Watch CBS News
Local News

89-year-old woman dies after Golden dog attack that also injured grandson

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

89-year-old woman dies after Golden dog attack that also injured grandson
89-year-old woman dies after Golden dog attack that also injured grandson 00:33

The grandmother who was attacked by two dogs in Golden last week has died.

Golden police were called to a home in a neighborhood near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds when the 89-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were mauled by the two dogs.

They used tasers and less-lethal guns to try to create distance between the woman and the dogs.

The woman's grandson is in the hospital.

One of the dogs was euthanized due to injuries it sustained. The dogs were both pit bulls. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 9:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.