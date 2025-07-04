Overdue hiker's body found in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park

The body of an overdue hiker was found and recovered in Rocky Mountain National Park this week. Recovery efforts took place Thursday for the 66-year-old female from Fort Collins, who National Park officials believe suffered an apparent fall near Chasm Lake.

According to RMNP, park rangers were notified of an overdue hiker on Tuesday night. The hiker had planned a day hike to Chasm Lake and had not returned as planned.

Chasm Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park CBS

The woman's body was discovered early in the morning on Wednesday on the south side of Chasm Lake on a scree slope.

RMNP Search and Rescue team members were assisted by the Mesa Verde Interagency Helitak crew for recovery efforts.

The woman's body was flown Thursday afternoon via a long line operation to the Upper Beaver Meadows helipad where she was transferred to the Boulder County Coroner's Office. The hiker's name will be released by the Boulder County Coroner's Office after the next of kin has been notified.