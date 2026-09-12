Over 900 volunteers support Denver community for Xcel Energy's Day of Service

For Olivia Ranta, sanding wooden playground equipment was a first, but it's an act she hopes will help support the Denver community.

It may not be the typical workload for an Inclusion and Corporate Impact intern, but Ranta, who has been with Xcel Energy for about four months, was happy to get hands-on during the company's annual Day of Service.

And while the task was new, Ranta said she was getting the hang of it.

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"I wanna say, this is my first time sanding ever," she said. "I feel like I'm getting the hang of it slowly but surely."

Ranta was among hundreds of volunteers who spent Saturday morning at Mile High United Way refreshing a playground and completing other community projects. The work included sanding playground equipment, cleaning up wood chips and organizing toys.

The volunteer effort is part of Xcel Energy's 16th annual Day of Service, an event that has grown significantly since it began.

"It started as a way to acknowledge and remember the tragedy of 9/11," said Robert Kenney, president of Xcel Energy Colorado

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Since then, the event has expanded in both size and impact.

"Each year we have more and more volunteers, more and more projects that we're doing," Kenney said. "So this year we have over 40 projects that were done Thursday through Saturday and over 900 volunteers. That's both Xcel employees as well as friends and family and community members."

The effort also included volunteers from CBS Colorado.

"It's really just amazing to see how much you can get done together," CBS Colorado Anchor Karen Leigh said while helping volunteers with the playground work.

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The day was more than just a volunteer event. For Xcel Energy, it was an opportunity to put company values into action by giving employees, their families and community members a chance to make a tangible difference.

"It really is important to us as a company, and everyone really shows out," Ranta said. "It's a part of who we are as employees."

LINK: Xcel Energy's Day of Service