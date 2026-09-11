Colorado volunteers show up for Xcel Energy's Day of Service

For more than 15 years, Xcel Energy has hosted nearly 3,000 volunteers at more than 30 volunteer projects. For its Day of Service, the utility partners with nonprofits from all over Colorado. Together, they set up volunteer projects that allow the organizations to get ahead on daily tasks or get big projects done.

Organizations like Broomfield FISH hosted about 15 Xcel employees, friends, family, and customers. Broomfield FISH is a food bank and family resource center. In addition to food and rental assistance, FISH also partners with Xcel Energy and Energy Outreach Colorado to provide energy assistance. So far this fiscal year, FISH has helped 202 households with their energy bills. That translates to about 640 people.

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"Hunger is our biggest driving factor here in Broomfield, also housing insecurity, and so to be able to tie those together and to be hands-on assistance is super important," said Vanessa Lopez, the Bilingual Participant Services Advocate at Broomfield FISH.

The Xcel volunteers packed snack bags for kids that will go to every family with a child. The bags are meant to supplement the food families get from the market so children never feel hungry. Another group of volunteers worked together to build a couple of picnic tables. That is a project the organization has needed to complete, but hasn't had the manpower to tackle until Xcel Energy's Day of Service.

"I love it," said Nicholas Cole, Broomfield Area Manager for Xcel Energy. "Just to get really close with our partners that help support the community because, again, we do service gas and electric in the area, but at the same time It's good for us to be a good partner and show up in different ways for folks."

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At Jewish Family Services, CBS employees joined Xcel Energy workers for another project. CBS Colorado Anchor Michael Spencer was among those who were sorting food and stocking shelves in the food pantry.

Jewish Family Services is in the midst of its food and essentials drive through the end of the month. The organization is looking for donations of pasta, rice, peanut butter, soap and shampoo.

LINK: Xcel Energy's Day of Service

Xcel Energy's Day of Service runs September 10,11 and 12, 2026.