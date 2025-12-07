Over 1,000 motorcyclists donate toys to Children's Hospital Colorado

The Children's Hospital Colorado Toy Ride is an annual tradition that brightens the holiday season for hundreds of children as they seek medical treatment. This year, the hospital held its 40th toy ride with Santa Claus, fire trucks and 1,200 motorcyclists bringing toys to children in the hospital.

"I think it's great that they take their time out to do this. They don't have to come do something like this, but they're giving up their Sunday for these kids," said Alicia Downey, whose daughter Madison has been at the hospital since Tuesday. The family said they were also at the hospital over Thanksgiving.

Madison said she likes the motorcycles and that the toy ride helped her feel a little better. Her father, Mike Downey, said he's thankful for the event and for the hospital's efforts.

"Something to get out of the room and experience the holidays. This is awesome, this place has been amazing, what they do for all the kids here. It's always something going on," he shared.

Children's Hospital Colorado said the riders donated thousands of toys at this year's toy run. The donations will be distributed across all of their locations throughout the year.

Motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world showed up to participate.

"[We're] so happy to join this event," said Nuvian, a member of the Harley Davidson Club Indonesia - USA Mid America Chapter. "Happy holidays, all!"

Sixteen-year-old Isabel Ochoa says she enjoyed the fun break from resting in her room and sleeping.

"It's nice, you know. It's nice seeing all the different decorations on the bikes, seeing all the different bikes and all the different gifts that people are bringing, and just how involved everyone is," said Isabel.

She said that she wants the riders to know how much it means to the patients: "You're appreciated! It's really cool that you take time out of your day to come and do this. You don't have to, but you choose to, so it's really cool."