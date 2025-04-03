The Other Side Academy opens another location to continue mission in Colorado

The Other Side Academy is a long-term residential program helping individuals struggling with addiction and incarceration in Colorado. Now, the organization has opened its fifth location.

The Other Side Academy CBS

The group estimates its program saves taxpayers more than $2 million annually by keeping individuals out of jail. It achieves this without any government funding, relying instead on its resources.

The Other Side Academy funds its program through proceeds from its furniture store and a moving company. The program provides housing, treatment, and work opportunities for participants, the average of whom have been arrested 25 times.

At the top-rated moving company in Denver, donations aren't just picked up—they are given new life at The Other Side Furniture Boutique.

Keith Spencer, a master's student at The Other Side Academy, has come a long way.

"We have a lot of pride in our work. We are very careful, and we are very honest."

The company refurbishes and sells donated furniture, offering people like Spencer a second chance.

"We like to joke around and say, before we came to The Other Side Academy, we were the ones moving furniture without your permission," Spencer said.

The Other Side Academy participants CBS

For a decade, Spencer cycled in and out of jail, battling drug addiction and committing crimes. Now, he compares his chance to turn his life around to the furniture inside the store.

"Things they thought would be beyond saving, that they didn't want anymore, actually have a whole new life ahead of them," Spencer said.

The Other Side Academy is a rehab center offering second chances at no cost.

Benjamin Alma Ger-Munoz, a participant in the program, believes it has been life-changing.

"I believe in what we are doing. I believe that we all need each other."

It is where he found a family.

"People like me, who haven't had much structure in their lives or anyone to be an example, really get that here at The Other Side."

The organization's mission has now expanded with the opening of its fifth house—an old historic property in City Park West.

The Other Side Academy moving trucks. CBS

Lola Strong, managing director of The Other Side Academy, is proud to see the program expand.

"We want them to believe that they are worthy of living a better life and having beautiful things in their lives. And as you can see, we hit the mark with how beautiful the house came out."

An old house, given new life, is now a place for new beginnings.

"I want to teach other people who had the same addiction I did how to live a better life, and that is what keeps me going," said Spencer.

The new housing facility will provide support for an additional 48 people. The program boasts a 76% success rate.

The Other Side is accepting applications for its program and also for volunteer opportunities.