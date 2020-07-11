Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Shooting At Old West Pancake House
UPDATE: Denver jury finds Oscar Villegas-Ortega guilty in Old West Pancake House murder
DENVER (CBS4)- A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Denver last month. Oscar Villegas-Ortega is accused of shooting a man point blank in the chest.
Police say the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the parking lot of the Old West Pancake House on Park Avenue West. In addition to the man who was shot, two other men were also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries from the same shooting.
Several people were injured in the fight, including Villegas-Ortega.
