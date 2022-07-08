Denver jury finds Oscar Villegas-Ortega guilty in Old West Pancake House murder

A jury found a 23-year-old man guilty of murder after a deadly shooting in Denver two years ago. Oscar Villegas-Ortega shot a man point blank in the chest in the parking lot of the Old West Pancake House in June 2020.

Oscar Villegas-Ortega (credit: Denver DA)

Fausto Marquez, 30, died in the shooting at the restaurant located at 3600 Park Avenue West. Several other people were injured.

(credit: CBS)

The jury reached its verdict on Thursday after deliberating for a day. Villegas-Ortega will be sentenced on July 22 on charges of murder in the first degree with extreme indifference, manslaughter and first degree assault.