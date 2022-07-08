Watch CBS News
Denver jury finds Oscar Villegas-Ortega guilty in Old West Pancake House murder

A jury found a 23-year-old man guilty of murder after a deadly shooting in Denver two years ago. Oscar Villegas-Ortega shot a man point blank in the chest in the parking lot of the Old West Pancake House in June 2020.

Oscar Villegas-Ortega

Fausto Marquez, 30, died in the shooting at the restaurant located at 3600 Park Avenue West. Several other people were injured.

The jury reached its verdict on Thursday after deliberating for a day. Villegas-Ortega will be sentenced on July 22 on charges of murder in the first degree with extreme indifference, manslaughter and first degree assault.  

