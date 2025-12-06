Orphaned bear cubs released into wilderness by Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Several bear cubs in the care of Colorado Parks and Wildlife were recently released back into the wild.

According to CPW, the five orphaned cubs have been at the CPW Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Facility near Del Norte since last summer. Three of the cubs were discovered in a Broadmoor-area neighborhood in Colorado Springs last July. Another two were rescued north of Woodland Park in August.

Three bear cubs rescued from a Broadmoor-area neighborhood, Colorado Springs, in July. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW said the bears can now survive on their own. They released three of the cubs in northwest Teller County on Thursday. Another two cubs were released in the southeast of the county.

Two of the cubs were fitted with GPS transmitters as part of a partnership with Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to study the effectiveness of bear rehabilitation and release. Officials said the devices will transmit location data every 10-14 days, allowing CPW to track their movements on a delayed basis.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife releases five orphaned bear cubs in Teller County Colorado Parks and Wildlife

"We are grateful for our partnership with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, whose members help fund conservation efforts, including these GPS devices, to help Colorado Parks and Wildlife study pressing issues," said Deme Wright, CPW District Wildlife Manager.

CPW said the study will help rehabilitation efforts and mitigate urban bear conflicts.