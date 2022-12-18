Organizations to assist with possible influx of migrants seeking shelter

The city of Denver is now asking for medical volunteers to help staff emergency migrant shelters.

More than 550 migrants are in shelters right now.

This comes as a national immigration policy is set to expire this week, which could mean more people on their way here from the southern border.

CBS News Colorado spoke with a migrant from Venezuela, who just arrived in Denver from El Paso, Texas a couple of days ago. He tells CBS News Colorado, Denver feels safe, which is why he made his way to the city and is now looking for work.

Though he says that's not the case for many Venezuelans who are anxiously waiting at the border for the end of Title 42 to potentially make their way into the U.S.

A migrant who goes by "Juan" says he feels as if there is no future for him or his family in Venezuela, which is why he had to make the move.

"We want a future for our family, we don't want anything else, but to work and help our family," Juan said.

But, that is the case for many migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.

Although Juan was able to find his way into the country illegally, he feels as if he had to do it.

"I know we are abusing those laws, but they left us with no choice if they do not want to help," Juan said.

He believes once Title 42 is lifted there will be a lot of uncertainty about what will happen, which is why he took no chances.

"We don't know if it is good or bad for the immigrants, so taking it away we are not sure what will happen…that is why I wanted to make sure I made my way regardless," Juan said.

Organizations like Project Renew, an initiative of Denver Community Church composed of volunteers, are providing hospitality and shelter for those asylum seekers.

David Neuhausel, with the organization, has been helping shelter migrants for the past few days and he knows it won't get any easier.

"Regardless of what happens with Title 42…that influx is inevitable," Neuhausel said.

The Village Exchange Center is another organization helping those migrants with shelter, food and medical care. In the last few weeks, they have helped nearly 400 migrants with services.

Johnathan Garcia, also with the organization, expects this to be the case for the next few weeks as well.

"We expect a lot of immigrants to come to Colorado, so we have a lot of resources and are working with our partners to help them out," Garcia said.

With Title 42 set to expire on Wednesday, Project Renew says they're ready to help.

"The reality is regardless of what happens it is going to be a big deal and people will continue to come at this point and as far as preparation goes we will continue to work with the city of Denver… they have been amazing," Neuhausel said.

The city of Denver says they welcomed 76 more migrants overnight.

When Title 42 expires, the Department of Homeland Security will still use Title 8 to remove migrants who entered the country unlawfully.