Opinion: Damar Hamlin's Story Is Not Unlike Many Others Who Seek Greatness In Sports
As a nationwide audience watched Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin being carted from the football field to the hospital in an ambulance during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it took me back to one of the most impactful conversations I ever had with a former football player. It was a reminder of how fortunate I've been.
In the late 2000s, I ran into Craig Ochs, who played quarterback for the University of Colorado and the University of Montana, and later for the San Diego Chargers and the Bills.
Read the full article by Justin Adams on BET.com.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.