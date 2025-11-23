Operation Freebird helps feed thousands of Coloradans ahead of Thanksgiving

Thousands of people turned out Saturday for Operation Freebird, an annual event that provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need in the Denver metro area.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office, Food Bank of the Rockies, and Mountain States Toyota teamed up to make the 22nd year of the event possible.

With gratitude, Aislinn Arbogast picked up her Thanksgiving meal.

"I'm in need. I'm out of work due to an injury, and this is a great way for me to meet my people in my neighborhood where I live," she said.

This is Arbogast's second year attending Operation Freebird, and she said there's nothing else like it.

"Food Bank of the Rockies is providing an amazing hole for our community to fill," she said.

People lined up as early as 4 a.m. More than 2,000 families came to Mountain States Toyota to receive turkey vouchers and Thanksgiving food boxes -- all free while supplies lasted.

"From what we're hearing is a lot of thank-yous," one volunteer said. "Very sincere thank-yous of being able to support the community and supplement their food that they have for the holiday season."

The event shows that hard times don't take away the ability to choose gratitude, community and helping hands.

"If we are in need, we can still give back," Arbogast said. "The energy is what we need."