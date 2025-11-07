Opera Colorado brings the classic La Traviata to the stage; audiences should expect to see "huge arc" with lead roles

Opera Colorado is kicking off its new season with the old favorite Verdi's "La Traviata." It has everything, including a dramatic love story, heartbreak, reunification and music you'll be humming the rest of the night.

Ben Reisinger is singing the part of Alfredo. In the opera, Alfredo falls hopelessly in love with Violetta and he experiences all the feels: passion, jealousy, and eventually heartbreak.

"There's not too much challenge vocally or musically for me. It's mostly the emotions that I bring to it," Reisinger told CBS News Colorado.

Opera Colorado

The couple meet, fall in love, are torn apart by misunderstanding, and then eventually reunited. But do audiences get the happily ever after?

"They should expect to see a beautiful transformation of who Violetta is as a person. How Alfredo is as a person. There's a huge arc to these characters," Reisinger explained.

The music was written by Verdi in 1851, but much if it will be recognizable to modern audiences. Much of it has seeped into pop culture over the decades.

"We're singing in Italian. There are English super titles and Spanish super titles above the stage so everyone will know exactly what's going on," Reisinger explained.

"La Traviata" is one of the most celebrated operas of all time, in part, because it translates well even today.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for "La Traviata"

"La Traviata" runs November 1, 4, 7, 9, 2025 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

In order to make opera as accessible as possible, Opera Colorado is offering a "Pay What You Wish" ticket program. Tickets start at a minimum of $1, with a suggested price of $25.

Opera Colorado has also partnered with Food Bank of the Rockies to be a collection point for non-perishable food at each of its performances to help families squeezed by the government shutdown.