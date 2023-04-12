Opening statements begin in Jeremy Webster murder trial

Second trial underway for Jeremy Webster, accused of killing 13-year-old boy, after mistrial

Opening statements began Wednesday morning in the murder trial of Jeremy Webster. It's the second trial for the accused killer after a judge declared a mistrial two years ago.

Webster, 27, is accused in a deadly road rage incident that ended with him allegedly shooting down a family outside of a dentist's office, killing a 13-year-old boy. Webster was 23 years old when he was arrested.

The shooting happened in 2018. Webster was on trial for the murder in 2021 but the judge declared a mistrial during jury selection.

Jeremy Webster appears in court in 2021 before a judge declared a mistrial. CBS

The judge said a "necessary and indispensable witness" would not be able to travel to Colorado from out of state to testify in person at the time because of a medical issue.

Westminster Police Department

Webster has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder in the case.

In addition to allegedly killing 13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow, Webster is accused of injuring his mother Meghan Bigelow and younger brother at the time.

He allegedly confessed to police that he was struggling with mental health issues after he was arrested. In opening statements, prosecutors said that wasn't the case.

"Mr. Webster was sane on June 14 and Mr. Webster claiming insanity is just an excuse. I'm going to ask you to return the only verdict and that verdict is guilty," said the prosecutor.

The defense declined the option for an opening statement.