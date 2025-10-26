Online rumors of damage to southern Colorado hot springs harming business, resort says

If the viral video of the flooding in Pagosa Springs was the only thing you saw, then you might think The Springs Resort and Spa was devastated by the rapidly running river, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

Flooding from the San Juan River two weeks ago resulted in evacuations and a temporary closure of the hot springs, after some minor damage.

"We're getting phone calls of people wondering if the resort will even be open by Christmas for their Christmas vacations," said Jesse Hensle, vice president of marketing for The Springs Resort and Spa. "We are wide open, fully open, ready to go."

The Springs Resort and Spa in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, is seen after recovering from devastating floods in October 2025. CBS

The two floods that raised the San Juan River did some damage; pools were flooded, but the resort was able to handle that quickly.

"We were able to just recoup all the pools, clean out the mud, sweep it up, power wash, and then reopen, back up by almost everything by Wednesday afternoon. So as far as the pools go, we recovered very, very fast," said Hensle.

But what has caused a lot of damage to the resort is online rumors.

"It has been massive; we've lost a lot of business," Hensle said. "The videos out there that have been streaming and being shared around. We are we have been devastated right now. Not only for the month of October, but we're watching our December bookings completely slip with cancellations and people thinking that the resort has been completely devastated."

The resort is asking people to come back, and if you can, right now might be the best time to book your relaxing getaway.

"I just had my revenue meeting this morning, and I dropped a lot of rates today," Hensle said. "So we have some of the best rates you will find for 2025 right now, available all the way up until Thanksgiving week."