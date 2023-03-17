One too many? Aurora police will get you home safe this weekend to help drivers avoid DUIs

If you spot a vehicle that's half police cruiser, half taxi, the passengers inside are getting home safe. The Aurora Police Department is offering free rides after a night of drinking.

From March 16 to 18, officers will give you a ride home from Stanley Marketplace in Aurora starting at 6 p.m.

Among the 736 fatalities on Colorado roads in 2022, impaired driving was a leading contributing factor. Alcohol was the most commonly involved.

"If us giving a ride to someone tonight prevents somebody from being killed, it's a win. But we'll never know that. The more opportunities we have to keep drunk drivers off the road, we're going to take them," Sgt. William Revelle said.

The average cost of a DUI in Colorado is $13,530. Not only will a DUI cost the driver money, but it'll also cost them time. It takes about 170 hours to work through court processes, education, and interlock requirements.

Colorado beer lovers like Stephen Rotter think the free rides are a great idea.

CBS/Aurora PD

APD's taxi/cruiser was parked outside Stanley Beer Hall, while Rotter and many others were having an afternoon drink.

"They're not thinking, how do we give people consequences, but how do we address the actual problem?" Rotter said. "They've developed a program to be progressive and ahead of the curve. I think that's what we need police to do as we move forward in this climate."

Rides are being offered within 10 miles of the city limit.

To get a ride home, visit APD at their table set up inside Stanley Marketplace. You'll be asked to show ID, sign a waiver and have a warrant check completed. You must also be 21 or older.

"It's a great opportunity to engage with community, let them know what we do and explain to them the problems with getting behind the wheel of a car after you've been drinking," said Revelle.

APD's new half cruiser/half taxi vehicle was purchased with grant funds from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT funding also pays the officers for their time. The free ride program has no impact on city resources, whether it's vehicles or staffing.