One more night of dangerous cold weather in Colorado

By Lauren Whitney

/ CBS Colorado

Dangerous Wind Chills Are Almost Over, One More Brutal Night To Go
Our brutal stretch of dangerously low wind chills in Colorado is almost over, but we have one more night to go with these terrible conditions.

Our Wind Chill Warning is in place through 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

We will be very close to breaking the daily record low for Jan. 16. The record low is -19 from 1930, and we are expecting to drop to -16. That is the actual air temperature, not the wind chill. The wind chill will be much worse.

As we approach noon on Tuesday, temperatures should get close to freezing in the Denver area. We may not officially get above 31 degrees at the airport where the official temperature is taken, however much of the metro area and suburbs are expected to get above 32 degrees. It won't be much above that, but we will get above 32 degrees. We also get a break from the snow statewide. We should overall be fairly sunny across Colorado.

Highs on Wednesday reach the low 40s, putting us pretty close to our normal of 45 degrees for this time of year. A little more snow is possible in Denver on Wednesday night into Thursday, with more mountain snow expected as well.

Temperatures this weekend will really thaw us out, we'll be in the upper 40s and low 50s. 

