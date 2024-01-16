Denver experiences dramatic sudden temperature dip, overnight low recorded at -19 degrees

After several days of bitter cold, we will finally climb out of the freezer on Tuesday. Before the slight warmup, temperatures took a dramatic dip late Monday evening at Denver International Airport.

Crews work to deice an airplane at Denver International Airport on Monday. Hundreds of flights were canceled because of a winter storm that hi the airport with snow and freezing temperatures. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In just 5 minutes the temperature dropped 9 degrees, eventually falling to a near-record cold reading of -19.

A Wind Chill Warning has been in place since Friday evening, and Tuesday at 11 AM as temperatures climb into the upper 20s low 30s. While still about ten degrees shy of averages, Denver metro temperatures will be 30 degrees warmer than Monday.

Since Friday, some mountain areas received several feet of snow, with Rabbit Ears Pass reporting just over 4 feet of snow. Boulder received 6.1" since Friday, while DIA only received 3".

More snow is on the way for the high country this week. Winter Storm Warnings and watches are in place for Wednesday and Thursday as an additional 2 feet of snow for parts of the Park Range, with 1 foot possible in a lot of other mountain communities.

Some of that snow could expand down to the Front Range and Plains by Thursday afternoon, but would only result in a trace to 1 inch of snow.

By the weekend, temperatures climb into the upper 40s and low 50s, which will be some of the warmest weather we've seen in nearly 3 weeks.