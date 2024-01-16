Watch CBS News
Denver experiences dramatic sudden temperature dip, overnight low recorded at -19 degrees

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

After several days of bitter cold, we will finally climb out of the freezer on Tuesday. Before the slight warmup, temperatures took a dramatic dip late Monday evening at Denver International Airport.

Winter storm grounds 300 plus flights at Denver International Airport
Crews work to deice an airplane at Denver International Airport on Monday. Hundreds of flights were canceled because of a winter storm that hi the airport with snow and freezing temperatures. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In just 5 minutes the temperature dropped 9 degrees, eventually falling to a near-record cold reading of -19.

record-temperature-cold.png

A Wind Chill Warning has been in place since Friday evening, and Tuesday at 11 AM as temperatures climb into the upper 20s low 30s. While still about ten degrees shy of averages, Denver metro temperatures will be 30 degrees warmer than Monday. 

co-today-highs.png

Since Friday, some mountain areas received several feet of snow, with Rabbit Ears Pass reporting just over 4 feet of snow. Boulder received 6.1" since Friday, while DIA only received 3". 

snow-totals.png

More snow is on the way for the high country this week. Winter Storm Warnings and watches are in place for Wednesday and Thursday as an additional 2 feet of snow for parts of the Park Range, with 1 foot possible in a lot of other mountain communities. 

day-2.png

Some of that snow could expand down to the Front Range and Plains by Thursday afternoon, but would only result in a trace to 1 inch of snow. 

day-1.png

By the weekend, temperatures climb into the upper 40s and low 50s, which will be some of the warmest weather we've seen in nearly 3 weeks. 

Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out her bio.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 8:29 AM MST

