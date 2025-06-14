One killed, two injured in wrong way crash in Colorado

The Colorado State Patrol is piecing together what happened when a driver heading the wrong way on Highway 76 reportedly caused a fatal crash Friday night.

GMC damaged on front passenger side in wrong-way crash. Adams County Fire Rescue

According to CSP, a GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by a 62-year-old Denver resident, was driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 76 near County Road MM3 just before 11 p.m. A woman driving a Honda west on the highway swerved to avoid the truck, but authorities said the truck's front passenger side struck the front passenger side of her car.

The truck then rotated clockwise and rolled, coming to a rest in the road on its roof. The Honda reportedly continued east and drove off the road. CSP said the driver and passenger in the Honda were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Honda damaged on front passenger side in fatal crash. Adams County Fire Rescue

Authorities said the passenger in the Honda, a 44-year-old man from Thornton, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The Honda driver and the driver of the Sierra were both taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

CSP said charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.