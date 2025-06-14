Watch CBS News
Local News

One killed, two injured in wrong way crash in Colorado

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado State Patrol is piecing together what happened when a driver heading the wrong way on Highway 76 reportedly caused a fatal crash Friday night.

wrong-way-fatal-crash.jpg
GMC damaged on front passenger side in wrong-way crash. Adams County Fire Rescue

According to CSP, a GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by a 62-year-old Denver resident, was driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 76 near County Road MM3 just before 11 p.m. A woman driving a Honda west on the highway swerved to avoid the truck, but authorities said the truck's front passenger side struck the front passenger side of her car.

The truck then rotated clockwise and rolled, coming to a rest in the road on its roof. The Honda reportedly continued east and drove off the road. CSP said the driver and passenger in the Honda were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

wrong-way-fatal-crash-3.jpg
Honda damaged on front passenger side in fatal crash. Adams County Fire Rescue

Authorities said the passenger in the Honda, a 44-year-old man from Thornton, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The Honda driver and the driver of the Sierra were both taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

CSP said charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.