Old Highway 6 in Colorado revealed as Lake Dillon Reservoir's water levels recede

The Old Highway 6 in Colorado has been revealed in recent weeks as Lake Dillon, also known as Dillon Reservoir, continues to recede under drought conditions across the state.

Old Highway 6 was revealed as Lake Dillon Reservoir's water levels continue to recede. CBS

The old highway is typically submerged in the reservoir. The highway went through the middle of Old Dillon, but in 1962, the town moved to what is now Dillon, and the reservoir was filled with water.

Portions of Interstate 70 replaced parts of Old Highway 6 as the interstate system was constructed across Colorado.

Lake Dillon CBS

"If you didn't move your building, it was torn down and burned... If someone tells you that if the lake gets low, you can see the structures... No. You might be able to see the road network, but you won't see any buildings," said Bruce Queen with the Summit Historical Society.

According to Queen, the last time the water dropped this low, exposing part of Old Highway 6, was in the 1980s.