Suspect injured in shooting involving deputy in Northern Colorado

A suspect wanted for felony warrants was wounded in a shooting involving a deputy in Northern Colorado on Sunday.

The Eighth Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) says deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office tried to contact a man wanted for multiple felony warrants at a home in the 8200 block of 4th Street in Wellington around 2:30 p.m. The CIRT says the man refused to come out.

Because the sheriff's office had information that the man may have been armed, the Larimer Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response team also responded to the scene.

The CIRT says the man continued to ignore commands to come out, then left the home around 7 p.m. and tried to run away from the deputies. They said the deputies ran after him into a nearby yard before shots were fired. The CIRT did not explain whether the suspect was armed or whether both the suspect and the deputies fired weapons.

According to the CIRT, the suspect was struck, and deputies immediately provided first aid. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Loveland Police Department says the man is recovering in the hospital and is expected to survive.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

The CIRT was activated to investigate the officer-involved shooting, with the LPD as the lead investigating agency. They say the suspect's name and charges will be released at a later time.