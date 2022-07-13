2 officers suffer minor injuries in southwest Denver after getting struck by vehicle, suspect at large

2 officers suffer minor injuries in southwest Denver after getting struck by vehicle, suspect at lar

A driver who struck two police officers in southwest Denver on Wednesday morning and injured both is at large. Denver police said they are now searching for a maroon colored vehicle that the suspect was driving.

The crime took place just before 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of South Zenobia Street and Alameda Avenue. That's close to the intersection of Sheridan Boulevard and Alameda.

Police told CBS News Colorado the driver was involved in a minor crash. When the police tried to make contact with the driver, the car started leaving the scene and that's when it hit the two officers. One officer's injuries were enough of a concern that they were taken to the hospital.

Copter4 spotted a large police presence and an investigation taking place afterwards near the intersection.