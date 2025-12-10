Watch CBS News
Officers shoot suspect in Northern Colorado who was armed with multiple weapons, police say

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

Police officers shot a suspect in Severance on Tuesday night while responding to a report of a domestic violence incident. The 19th Judicial CIRT team is investigating the officer-involved shooting. 

Generic police lights and crime scene tape
Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to those investigators, Greeley police officers responded to a domestic violence incident in the 600 block of Mt. Princeton Drive about 9 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a 33-year-old male suspect seated in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the driveway of the residence. 

Officers said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons. Investigators said an officer fired one shot, striking the suspect. He was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

screenshot-2025-12-10-094038.jpg
CBS

The 19th Judicial CIRT team said the officer will be placed on paid administrative leave following the incident in accordance with department policy and procedures. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department's lead Detective Collin Losasso at (970) 351-5446 or Collin.Losasso@greeleypd.com.

