An officer from the Denver Police Department and a person identified as a suspect have both been taken to hospitals following a shooting in the basement of an apartment building in downtown Denver.

The incident happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 19th Street and Chestnut Place, a block and a half from Coors Field.

Several calls came into 9-1-1 dispatchers from people who saw a man holding a firearm, according to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.

Another call came from the man himself. Thomas said the man told dispatchers he was armed and a "danger to himself and others," in the chief's words. The man said he had locked himself in a storage area below the Alara Union Station Apartments.

Denver officers entered the buiilding's parking garage, went down a hallway, and knocked on the storage room's door while identifying themselves, per Thomas.

"We certainly wanted to encounter him before someone else encountered him," Thomas said.

The man, in his 40s, was holding a gun, according to Thomas. Officers demanded the man drop the gun and show his hands.

"Instead, he raised the pistol, fired at least one round, we believe, striking one of our officers," Thomas said. "Thankfully, that officer is not seriously injured. Officers returned fire, striking the individual a number of times 'til he went to the ground."

Officers secured the scene and began efforts to treat the man's wounds, Thomas said. The man was taken to Denver Health Medical Center and is in critical condition.

DPD stated in an initial social media post about the incident that the officer had a "non-serious" injury that may be the result of a round striking his/her belt.

Thomas said he was not sure if any mental health counselors from the department's STAR program were en route to the call at the time of the shooting. But added it wouldn't have been "appropriate" to have any such personnel at officers' sides during first contact with the man.

"I think the first inclination for us is to make sure the scene is safe and the individual is safe before we introduce unarmed individuals into this (situation)," Thomas told reporters. "The main challenge is preservation of life. We want to protect people from themselves, protect the community from people that have guns and have ill intent (while) using these guns. We want to isolate these individuals so that we can safely secure them and take them into custody. Hopefully without having to ues gunfire...That did not occur in this situation, unfortunately."

Three officers who are believed to have fired their weapons are being placed on modified duty, Thomas said.

The department officer-involved shooting protocol is underway, meaning a joint investigating into the incident will be conducted by members of the Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and DPD's own homicide unit. The investigation will be overseen by the city's Office of the Independent Monitor, a civilian team tasked with oversight of both DPD and the Denver Sheriff's Department.

The results of the investigation will ultimately be turned over to the Denver District Attorney's Office for review and consideration of possible charges against the involved officers should it be determined they acted criminally or against department policy.