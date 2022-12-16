Nuggets rise into Top 5 in CBS Sports NBA Power Rankings

The Nuggets are currently No. 5 in the CBS Sports NBA Power Rankings ahead of the Brooklyn Nets, while sitting behind the Milwaukee Bucks. In the last edition, the team was in the No. 9 spot.

Things are trending upward for the Denver Nuggets as they show no signs of cooling down in their next stretch of games ahead.

Denver is currently on a 3-game winning streak after defeating the Portland Trailblazers on the road, while beating the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards at home. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic is continuing to lead this team to victories by doing what he does best: stuffing the stat sheet.

Jamie Schwaberow / Getty Images

In the last three games played, The Joker has averaged 35.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 10.3 assists while shooting 65% from the field.

Jokic is currently sitting at No. 3 in the Kia MVP race, which has been nothing but musical chairs for the top spot between Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee's front man Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jamal Murray has also made a huge impact in the past games played for Denver while putting up consistent numbers, adding to the boosted scoring for the Nuggets. In the past two games, Murray has averaged 17.5 points and 5.5 assists, while shooting 60 percent from the field.

In the 121-120 victory against the Trailblazers, Murray drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.9 in the game to lift the Nuggets past Portland. He ended the game with 21 points and 8 assists.

Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

The Nuggets are currently 17-10 and are sitting in third place in the conference standings behind the red-hot New Orleans Pelicans and the raging Memphis Grizzlies, who currently sit at 19-9.

Denver's next game is set against the 11-16 Los Angeles Lakers on the road Friday. The Nuggets will return home for a four-game home stretch against the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, Grizzlies, and Trailblazers.