Nuggets bring holiday magic to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver

Thousands of kids around the Denver metro area are seeing the generosity of their community this holiday season.

Inside the Arthur E. Johnson Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets dribbled up holiday cheer, trading jump shots for cookie decorating, candle making and one-on-one time with young fans who don't often get to see their heroes up close.

As the team awaits their next game against Orlando, the real "magic" was happening inside the Club.

"It's a really magical night for them here," said Rachel Rooney, Vice President of Resource Development for Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

The annual event brought players, dancers and mascot Rocky face-to-face with kids who rely on the Club for a safe space after school.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver serve more than 2,500 kids every single day, and Rooney says support from the community is critical, especially during the holidays. CBS Colorado is currently holding the Together for Colorado Toy Drive to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

"We're affected just like anyone else is," Rooney said. "And so we are in need of more financial donations, as well as more toys."

While the Nuggets delivered cheer for every child, they also donated items that will benefit the Club long after the holidays -- including a basketball shot trainer.

Cheers rang as Supermascot Rocky danced, players joined games of NBA 2K and kids bounced from station to station with smiles that didn't need wrapping paper.

For Nuggets forward Cam Johnson, he knows impact comes from simply showing up.

"Seeing the joy that it brings them, and the stories they have to tell," Johnson said. "The creativity in their minds and the eagerness behind that is really cool."

Johnson grew up in Pittsburgh, without access to NBA teams and seeing his role models up close. That's why he says moments like this matter.

"Thirty seconds, one minute, two minutes, three minutes of my time can go a long way making somebody's day, week or month," Johnson said.

For fifth-grader Katana, the night was unforgettable. Watching the dancers sparked something bigger.

"I maybe want to be one when I grow up," Katana said. "I learned about who I could be."

Rooney says moments like that are why donations matter, especially this year, as the Club continues to grow and serve more kids.

"The need is big," she said. "The need for a safe space, an after-school program that gives kids enriching opportunities that can't continue without our community."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver is still accepting toy and monetary donations this holiday season.

More information on how to give can be found at www.bgcmd.org.