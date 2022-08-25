Watch CBS News
Notice more mosquitoes this year? You're not alone

By Jennifer McRae

Denver's High Line Canal is a popular place for pedestrians and cyclists. Along one stretch, people want to know what's bugging them... literally.

"We've been going along this canal for 40 years so we've kind of noticed a difference this year and we don't know why," said Doug, who walks along the High Line Canal. 

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment said there has been a surge in mosquito larvae this summer. 

The DDPHE released a statement that reads, in part, "Our investigators have confirmed heightened mosquito and larval activity in those areas and have been following up on complaints, investigating, and applying treatment since Friday."

Mosquito spraying can be done on private property in conjunction with the DDPHE and Denver Water. 

