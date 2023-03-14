Norwood community fills sandbags to prepare for possibility of flooding

The community of Norwood in San Miguel County is working to be prepared in case of the possibility of flooding. Recent storms have left homes and roads at risk.

Norwood is located about 30 miles northwest of Telluride.

The Lone Cone Livestock Club filled more than 100 sandbags in less than an hour with the help of more than 30 children and parents.

The town will deploy those sandbags as needed. Anyone who does need them should contact the Norwood Town Hall.