31-year-old man dies from injuries in Northglenn shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A 31-year-old man was shot in Northglenn early on Saturday morning and later died in the hospital. No arrests or suspect information were reported by police the day of the shooting. 

According to the Northglenn Police Department press release, officers responded to the report of shots fired in a parking lot at 11525 Community Center Drive around 2:40 a.m. Witnesses who called 911 told police those involved in the shooting had left the scene. 

Westminster Police Department was able to meet with those believed to be involved in the shooting in the area of 120th Avenue and Bannock Street. The victim was found there with gunshot injuries and taken to the hospital, where he died. 

This shooting death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information can contact Detective Paul Gesi at pgesi@northglenn.org or 303-450-8857.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 12:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

