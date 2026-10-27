Northern Colorado voter raises questions after receiving ballot for measure in Jefferson County

A Weld County man was surprised to receive ballots from two counties because of a special ballot measure in Jefferson County. After they had already voted, Weld County residents Anthony and Kristin Lehnert, parents of CBS Colorado meteorologist Alex Lehnert, came across ballots from Jefferson County in the mail.

"There was just one ballot measure on there," Anthony Lehnert explained.

The measure is 7C and pertains to increasing West Metro Fire protection taxes. Turns out the Lehnerts co-signed on a home in Jefferson County and therefore qualified to vote as property owners even though they aren't registered voters in JeffCo.

"To me, it just gets very confusing and convoluted," Lehnert added.

So, CBS Colorado turned to Jefferson County Clerk Amanda Gonzalez to learn more.

"This is a separate and distinct process from the way we run the rest of elections," explained Gonzalez.

CBS

This Special District Ballot Measure goes out to property owners regardless of where they're registered in the state. In the case of 7C, about 6,300 people who don't live there qualified to vote on the measure.

"This is something that has always happened, and it's making sure that you have a say in the special districts that impact your life and your wallet," explained Gonzalez.

However, West Metro Fire told us ballots on this measure were sent to at least 46 people who should not have received them. West Metro Fire takes the blame for that.

"The special district really is the only entity that has all of the information to let us know who is eligible to vote in their election," said Gonzalez.

In this case, West Metro Fire is the special district, and they're responsible for gathering the list of qualified voters to give to the county clerk. If they make a mistake with that list and don't catch it, well, that vote gets counted.

"We would be reliant on the special district to let us know if there were voters that received ballots that shouldn't have," said Gonzalez.

So, even though the question of why the Lehnerts received a property owner ballot from a county where they aren't registered to vote is solved, it still leaves questions about voter confusion and integrity on the table.

"I guess I'm a little bit more skeptical now than I was before," said Anthony Lehnert.

The deadline to drop off ballots is 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.