Northern Colorado teenager shoots historic 59 in high school golf tournament

A Northern Colorado teenager is making headlines after shooting a historic 59 in a recent high school golf tournament. The score marks an accomplishment many professionals are unable to reach at their level.

Austin Barry, a teenager at Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, shot 59 at Harmony Club in Timnath. For those who do not know golf well, some have compared it to a teenager scoring 100 points in a basketball game or a pitcher throwing three consecutive perfect baseball games.

Barry has now become the talk of Colorado high school sports, especially in his community.

"I just love the process of getting better every day," Barry said. "My dad brought me to the game, I started off hitting balls on the range."

CBS

And, that is where he continues to spend many of his evenings. He, and his teammates, continuously work on their swings and puts at golf courses around Northern Colorado.

While it is said that practice makes perfect, few ever imagined they would see such an incredible performance from a teenager.

Head coach Jamie Menefee said he knew Barry was skilled, but didn't expect to see one of his teenage athletes ever come close to a 59. He was there when Barry's streak started. By the end of hole nine Barry was shooting 29.

"I started thinking, 'Is it possible? Probably not,'" Menefee said.

While Barry was having an incredible day on the course, many expected him to fall back into line with the rest of the student athletes as the final nine holes progressed. But, Barry kept his streak going.

"I just kept making birdie after birdie," Barry said.

"It is hard for a lot of golfers, once they start making birdies, to not stop thinking about, 'Oh my God, how good can this be?'" Menefee said.

By hole 16 more people started following Barry's game along the course. That is when Menefee first started believing Barry was going to shoot under 60.

"It's within the realm of statistical possibility, but it is such a long shot that it is likely never going to happen. That is what a 59 is, and luckily Austin captured lightning in a bottle that day," Menefee said.

Barry had to sink a put on the final hole to shoot 58.

"I was really nervous on that put," Barry said.

"Austin is as even keel as you can get, I was more nervous than he was," Menefee said.

CBS

Video of that put, shared by Menefee, showed how close Barry came from landing the astonishing 58. He missed by a matter of inches, ultimately leading to him tapping in at 59.

Barry said he is still being celebrated by his peers and competitors for the accomplishment,

"I kind of realized this is a once in a lifetime thing," Barry said. "I knew it would go up there in the record books, that's for sure."

Menefee said he knew getting a 59 was possible, but in more than 11 years of coaching his students he never expected to see a teenager pull it off.

"I never thought I would be in any way associated with it other than watching it on Sports Center. It was incredible," Menefee said.

In a game that combines skill and luck, Barry clearly has plenty of skill. He said he hopes luck will follow him on the links in the years ahead. He has accepted a scholarship to play at the University of Wyoming and hopes to go professional after.

However, he noted the 59 he shot as a high school teenager may be one of the best scores he will have in his life.

"It is kind of a once in a lifetime thing. So, if I do (it again), then that is amazing. And, if I don't, I won't beat myself up," Barry said.